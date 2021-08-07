Coronavirus - Mauritius: COVID-19: Additional 38,400 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Received Under COVAX Facility

Minister Jagutpal highlighted that the reason for giving priority to those going abroad to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is that many countries, mostly in Europe, require foreigners to be vaccinated with same. He pointed out that those willing to be inoculated must book an appointment on the Economic Development Board electronic platform (https://vaccination.edbmauritius.org). However, on Saturday 07 August and Monday 09 August 2021, no alphabetical order will apply so as to ease the vaccination process for those going abroad, he added.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal underscored that, as from Tuesday 10 August 2021, the population will be able to be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine in five vaccination centres. He also observed that, as from Thursday 12 August 2021, only persons who are to receive their second dose of vaccine will be allowed in vaccination centres, and that targeted groups of the population will be inoculated with the first dose of vaccine through mobile clinics.

Speaking about the ongoing vaccination campaign, the Minister indicated that, to date, some 709,876 persons have already received their first dose of vaccine, representing 56,1% of the population in general and 74,7% of the adult population. In addition, some 572,186 persons have already been inoculated with two doses of vaccine, which represent 45,2% of the overall population and 60,23% of the adult population, he underlined.

As for Dr Dinassing, he gave an overview of the situation at the New ENT Hospital, where 10 patients present mild symptoms. Out of the 57 patients admitted: two, aged 83 and 58 years old respectively, present severe symptoms and have comorbidities; 45 asymptomatic patients with comorbidities are under observation as a precautionary measure; and no patient is under ventilation in the Intensive Care Unit.

For her part, Dr Meethoo-Badulla informed that as at date, there are some 700 persons who have not yet been vaccinated in quarantine centres, while some 1,400 are in self isolation. She stressed on the importance for those in self isolation to avoid any contact with family members of other persons in the community so as to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.