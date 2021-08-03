RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (02 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 6,429 In the last 7 days: 63,357 Cumulatively: 2,089,868

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 24 In the last 7 days: 187 Critical Cases: 49

Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 86 Cumulatively: 831

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 720 (11.1%) In the last 7 days: 6,048 (9.5%)

Recovered Today: 19 In the last 7 days: 121

Vaccinated First dose today: 5,685 Fully vaccinated: 466,522

