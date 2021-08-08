Hospitalized New: 18 In the last 7 days: 145 Critical Cases: 44
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (07 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 9,813 In the last 7 days: 75,402 Cumulatively: 2,151,227
Deaths Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 73 Cumulatively: 881
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 650 (6.6%) In the last 7 days: 5,111 (6.7%)
Recovered Today: 28 In the last 7 days: 139
Vaccinated First dose today: 20,794 Fully vaccinated: 622,151
