Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (08 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 6,688 In the last 7 days: 74,476 Cumulatively: 2,157,915

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 10 In the last 7 days: 131 Critical Cases: 41

Deaths Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 69 Cumulatively: 890

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 448 (6.7%) In the last 7 days: 4,245 (5.6%)

Recovered Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 130

Vaccinated First dose today: 544 Fully vaccinated: 622,695

