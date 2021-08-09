Hospitalized New: 10 In the last 7 days: 131 Critical Cases: 41
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (08 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 6,688 In the last 7 days: 74,476 Cumulatively: 2,157,915
Deaths Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 69 Cumulatively: 890
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 448 (6.7%) In the last 7 days: 4,245 (5.6%)
Recovered Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 130
Vaccinated First dose today: 544 Fully vaccinated: 622,695
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
