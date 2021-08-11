RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 12,133 In the last 7 days: 77,107 Cumulatively: 2,177,611

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 14 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 41

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 13 In the last 7 days: 67 Cumulatively: 911

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 600 (4.9%) In the last 7 days: 4,649 (6%)

Recovered Today: 22 In the last 7 days: 129

Vaccinated First dose today: 30,535 Fully vaccinated: 680,470

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke