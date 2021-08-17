RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (16 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 6,751 In the last 7 days: 76,627 Cumulatively: 2,242,105

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 11 In the last 7 days: 113 Critical Cases: 37

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 71 Cumulatively: 969

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 435 (6.4%) In the last 7 days: 3,502 (4.5%)

Recovered Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 88

Vaccinated First dose today: 8,759 Fully vaccinated: 898,754

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke