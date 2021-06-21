Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (20 June 2021)
Total cases: 30,813 (+296) Recovered: 26,704 (+126) | 86.6% Active cases: 3,727 In critical condition: 11 Tests: 1,551,520 (+7,196) Test positivity rate: 4.1% Vaccinated: 390,777 (+438) Deaths: 382 (+3) | 1.2%
