RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (20 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 30,813 (+296) Recovered: 26,704 (+126) | 86.6% Active cases: 3,727 In critical condition: 11 Tests: 1,551,520 (+7,196) Test positivity rate: 4.1% Vaccinated: 390,777 (+438) Deaths: 382 (+3) | 1.2%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke