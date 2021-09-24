RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (23 September 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 11,168 In the last 7 days: 78,293 Cumulatively: 2,731,232

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 3 In the last 7 days: 37 Critical Cases: 14

Deaths Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 40 Cumulatively: 1,233

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 314 (2.8%) In the last 7 days: 1,859 (2.3%)

Recovered Today: 4 In the last 7 days: 30

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 60,165 2nd dose today: 26,369 First dose: 2,029,038 Both doses: 1,466,966

