Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (28 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 26,058 In the last 7 days: 104,774 Cumulatively: 2,403,180

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 11 In the last 7 days: 90 Critical Cases: 37

Deaths Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 61 Cumulatively: 1,074

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 519 (2%) In the last 7 days: 3,796 (3.6%)

Recovered Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 69

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 51,789 First dose: 1,477,188 Both doses: 606,892

