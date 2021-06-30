Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (29 June 2021)
Total cases: 38,198 (+814) Recovered: 27,272 (+0) | 71.3% Active cases: 10,495 In critical condition: 36 Tests: 1,631,415 (+10,103) Test positivity rate: 8% Vaccinated: 391,785 (+46) Deaths: 431 (+4) | 1.1%
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke