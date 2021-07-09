Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (8 July 2021)
Total cases: 45,950 (+911) Recovered: 30,191 (+984) | 65.7% Active cases: 15,238 In critical conditio: 71 Tests: 1,700,200 (+8,350) Test positivity rate: 11% Vaccinated: 392,077 (+74) Deaths: 521 (+14) | 1.1%
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke