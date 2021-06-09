Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (8 June 2021)
Total cases: 27,434 (+127) Recovered: 26,277 (+23) | 95.7% Active cases: 793 In critical condition: 7 Tests: 1,478,879 (+3,594) Test positivity rate: 3.5% Vaccinated: 376,182 (+25,782) Deaths: 364 (+4) | 1.3%
