Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Updates (14 July 2021)
Total cases: 50,742 (+934) Recovered: 35,582 (+1,015) | 70% Active cases: 14,553 In critical condition: 74 Tests: 1,744,198 (+5,324) Test positivity rate: 17.5% Vaccinated: 401,160 (+3,104) Deaths: 607 (+9) } 1.2%
