Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (01 August 2021)

New Cases: 284 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,631 Active Cases: 12,591 Total Recovered: 38,147 (142 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 399 (48 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 43

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Total Test Conducted: 340,318 (1,234 New) Total Deaths: 1,661 (26 New)

Total Vaccinated First Dose: 454,752 (1,023 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 139,581 (1,447 New)

