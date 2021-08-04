Male: 49 Female: 48 Recovered: 40 Death: 9
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (03 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,483 Laga Helay: 97 Puntland: 49 Banadir: 44 Southwest: 3 Galmudug: 1
Total Positive Cases: 15,594 Total Recovery: 7,633 Total Deaths: 828
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
