Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (03 August 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,483 Laga Helay: 97 Puntland: 49 Banadir: 44 Southwest: 3 Galmudug: 1

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Male: 49 Female: 48 Recovered: 40 Death: 9

Total Positive Cases: 15,594 Total Recovery: 7,633 Total Deaths: 828

