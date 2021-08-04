RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (04 August 2021)

Update - Last 24 hours in Somalia Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,065 Laga Helay: 64 Banadir: 35 Puntland: 23 Somaliland: 3 Galmudug: 3

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Male: 31 Female: 33 Recovered: 28 Death: 4

Total Positive Cases: 15,658 Total Recovery: 7,661 Total Deaths: 832

