Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (08 August 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,244 Banadir: 43 Puntland: 28 Somaliland: 6

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Male: 40 Female: 37 Recovered: 30 Death: 3

Total Positive Cases: 15,865 Total Recovery: 7,759 Total Death: 850

