Total Positive Cases: 16,195 Total Recovery: 7,888 Total Deaths: 870
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (12 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,214 Laga Helay: 92 Banadir:57 Puntland: 29 Jubbaland: 3 Somaliland: 2 SouthWest: 1 Male: 42 Female: 50 Recovered: 34 Death: 6
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke