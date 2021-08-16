RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (15 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,221 Laga Helay: 54 Puntland: 25 Banadir: 24 Somaliland: 2 Galmudug: 2 Jubbaland: 1

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

Male: 30 Female: 24 Recovered: 34 Death: 5

Recommended articles

Total Positive Cases: 16,319 Total Recovery: 7,947 Total Deaths: 883

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

Media files

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke