RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (18 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 2,666 Positives: 136 Banadir: 60 Puntland: 48 Somaliland: 12 Galmudug: 8 Jubbaland: 6 SouthWest: 2 Male: 80 Female: 56 Recovered: 41 Death: 5

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

Total Positive Cases: 16,535 Total Recovery: 8,010 Total Deaths: 897

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

Media files

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke