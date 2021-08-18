Total Positive Cases: 16,535 Total Recovery: 8,010 Total Deaths: 897
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (18 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 2,666 Positives: 136 Banadir: 60 Puntland: 48 Somaliland: 12 Galmudug: 8 Jubbaland: 6 SouthWest: 2 Male: 80 Female: 56 Recovered: 41 Death: 5
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke