Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 14, 2021)
Cases Tested in the Last 24 hours: 764 Positives: 8 Puntland: 7 Somaliland: 1 Male: 4 Female: 4 Recovered: 1 Death: 0 Total Positive Cases: 15,076 Total Recovery: 7,267 Total Deaths: 781
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke