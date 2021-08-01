RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Update (31 July 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 1,638 Positives: 45 Banadir: 32 Puntland: 12

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Male: 25 Female: 20 Recovered: 35 Death: 2

Total Positive Cases: 15,403 Total Recovery: 7,533 Total Death: 811

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

