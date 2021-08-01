Male: 25 Female: 20 Recovered: 35 Death: 2
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Update (31 July 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 1,638 Positives: 45 Banadir: 32 Puntland: 12
Total Positive Cases: 15,403 Total Recovery: 7,533 Total Death: 811
