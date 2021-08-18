Coronavirus: South Africa administers 9, 753, 138 vaccines

Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded 10, 685 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 624, 254.

This increase represents a 20.4% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 553 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77, 993 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%).

The Eastern Cape accounted for 17%; Gauteng 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape 6% each; North West 5%, and Limpopo 2% of the new cases.

“The total number of cases today (10, 685) is higher than yesterday (7, 983) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11, 075). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said on Tuesday.

There has been an increase of 526 (compared to Monday’s 331) hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of15, 685, 889tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.