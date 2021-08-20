Coronavirus: South Africa Administers Over 10 million COVID-19 Doses

In addition, 137, 215 people were fully inoculated in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 4, 629, 371, translating to 7, 808, 626 people who have received the shot.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 13, 672 new COVID-19 cases were detected yesterday, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 2 652, 652.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (3, 911) followed by the Western Cape (3, 707), Gauteng (1, 579), and the Eastern Cape (1, 436).

“This increase represents a 19.9% positivity rate,” the NICD explained, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has peaked.

Meanwhile, 317 more people lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 78, 694.

In addition, the public health institute said 536 more people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, meaning there are currently 13940 patients in hospitals out of the 162205 active cases.

The information is based on the 15, 821, 074 tests of which 68, 540 were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

Globally, as of 19 August 2021, there have been 209, 201, 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4, 390, 467 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.