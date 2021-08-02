Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (01 August 2021)
A total of 38 234 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with8 791 new cases, which represents a 23.0% positivity rate. A further 178 COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 191 to date.
