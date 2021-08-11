Tests conducted: 15 363 298 Positive cases: 2 554 240 Recoveries: 2 337 591 Deaths: 75 774 New cases: 7 502
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (11 August 2021)
As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19cases identified in SA is 2 554 240 with 7 502 new cases reported. Today 573 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 774 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 337 591 with a recovery rate of 91,5%.
