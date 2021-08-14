Tests conducted: 15 547 415 Positive cases: 2 595 447 Recoveries: 2 364 507 Deaths: 76 869 New cases: 13021
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (14 August 2021)
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 595 447 with 13 021 new cases reported. Today 238 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 76 869 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 364 507 with a recovery rate of 91,1%
