Tests conducted: 15, 685, 889 Positive cases: 2, 624, 254 Recoveries: 2, 393, 133 Deaths: 77, 993 New cases: 10, 685
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (17 August 2021)
As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 624, 254 with 10, 685 new cases reported. Today 553 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77, 993 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 393, 133 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke