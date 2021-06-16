Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (15 June 2021)
A total of 47,394 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8,436 new cases, which represents a 17.8% positivity rate. A further 208 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,087. Read more: http://ow.ly/vVvg50FaWyv .
