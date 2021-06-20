Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (19 June 2021)
A total of 58,635 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,575 new cases, which represents a 23.2% positivity rate. A further 149 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590 to date. Read more: https://www.nicd.ac.za/latest-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-south-africa-19-june-2021/ .
