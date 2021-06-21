Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (20 June 2021)
A total of 55,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,155 new cases, which represents a 23.7% positivity rate. A further 112 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,702 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/Gbm450Fepkp .
