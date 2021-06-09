RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (09 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 53 732 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8 881 new cases, which represents a 16.5% positivity rate. A further 129 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing fatalities to 57 310 to date.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

