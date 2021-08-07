Tests conducted: 15, 156, 101 Positive cases: 2, 511, 178 Recoveries: 2, 280, 490 Deaths: 74, 352 New cases: 13, 652
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (06 August 2021)
The cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 511, 178 with 13, 652 new cases reported; 479 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74, 352 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 280, 490 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke