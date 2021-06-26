Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (25 June 2021)
25 June COVID-19 statistics in South Africa. The number of new cases is 18 762 and the cumulative cases is 1 895 905. Number of deaths is 215 which brings the total to 59 621. Total number of recoveries is 1 690 380. The recovery rate is 89.2%.
