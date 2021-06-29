Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (28 June 2021)
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 941 119 and the number of new cases is 12 222. Today 138 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 60 038 deaths. The number of recoveries is 1 723 882 with a recovery rate if 88.8%.
