Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (29 July 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 422 151 with 13 751 new cases reported. Today 523 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 71 431 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 194 762 with a recovery rate of 90, 6%.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

