Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (29 June 2021)

We report 13,347 new #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa, which brings the total number o to 1,954,466. 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total to 60,264 to date. The number of recoveries is 1 739 976 with a recovery rate of 89,0%.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
