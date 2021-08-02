Coronavirus - South Africa: SA Detects 8 791 new COVID-19 Cases, with 178 Deaths

According to theNational Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were logged in the Western Cape after 2 333 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 2040 cases in Gauteng and 1796 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This increase represents a23% positivity rate,” the NICD said.

In addition, the institution reported an increase of 204 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from those that were reported on Saturday, pushing the total to 15641. The country has 153122 active cases.

The information is based on the 14 901093 tests conducted, 38234 of which were performed since the last reporting cycle.

Meanwhile, South Africa administered 17390 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number to 7567757.