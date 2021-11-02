RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus: The United States Donates 1,552,590 Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopia

The Embassy of the United States in Ethiopia is pleased to announce the arrival of 1,552,590 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the U.S is sharing with Ethiopia through COVAX. The U.S. is sharing these doses safely, equitably, with no political strings attached, and with the singular objective of saving lives.

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
This new donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines provided to Ethiopia by the U.S. to around four million doses since July 2021. The Pfizer doses arrived at the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency on October 27th, via COVAX. It is the largest donation of vaccine doses from a single country to Ethiopia, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to announce this additional donation of life-saving COVID-19 vaccine to the Ethiopian people.  With this donation, the United States has shared around four million doses with Ethiopia so far. Our aim is to save lives and reduce suffering. As Ethiopia’s closest partner in public health, we continue to stand with you against this devastating pandemic,” said Ambassador Geeta Pasi.

Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States has committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in partnership with COVAX.  To date, the United States has delivered more than 220 million doses of vaccine to more than 100 countries. The commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccine doses to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States is evidence of U.S. President Biden’s commitment to lead the fight against the global pandemic.

“The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic,” — President Biden

