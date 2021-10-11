RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus: UK changes travel rules for travellers from Nigeria to England

From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to visit England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test. This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government. For Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised.

If you are not a fully vaccinated traveller from Nigeria to England, you must:

  • take a pre-departure COVID-19 test – to be taken in the 3 days before travel
  • book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival
  • complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival

After you arrive, you must:

  • quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days
  • take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8

Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said:

The exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days, is a very welcome development. To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done.

The UK remains committed to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do so safely. Vaccines work and – as the pandemic has shown – no one is safe until we are all safe. I would encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated.

For more information, including on those under 18, please visit the travel guidance here .

