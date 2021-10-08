RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus: United States Provides $200,000 for Urgent COVID-19 Assistance to Comoros

Authors:

APO Importer

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Amy J. Hyatt announced that the American people – through their development agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), – are providing $200,000 in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Comoros in partnership with the World Health Organization. This assistance will support the Government of Comoros’s COVID-19 response in areas such as providing training to health workers, strengthening infection prevention control through purchase of personal protective equipment, expanding disease surveillance capacity to identify positive cases earlier, and increasing access to lifesaving oxygen for sick patients. The funding will also support increased vaccine uptake through facilitation of local community dialogues and communication campaigns.

U.S. Embassy in Madagascar & Comoros
U.S. Embassy in Madagascar &amp; Comoros

“We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” Chargé Hyatt said during the October 8 announcement ceremony.

Recommended articles

The United States is committed to partnering with the Government of Comoros to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar &amp; Comoros.

Media files

U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Niger 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Statement on the suspension of programmes in Burkina Faso

Norwegian Refugee Council

Scaling up genomic sequencing in Africa

WHO Regional Office for Africa