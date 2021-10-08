Coronavirus: United States Provides $200,000 for Urgent COVID-19 Assistance to Comoros

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Amy J. Hyatt announced that the American people – through their development agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), – are providing $200,000 in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Comoros in partnership with the World Health Organization. This assistance will support the Government of Comoros’s COVID-19 response in areas such as providing training to health workers, strengthening infection prevention control through purchase of personal protective equipment, expanding disease surveillance capacity to identify positive cases earlier, and increasing access to lifesaving oxygen for sick patients. The funding will also support increased vaccine uptake through facilitation of local community dialogues and communication campaigns.