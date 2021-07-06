Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (05 July 2021)
COVID-19 update, 5th July: we report 1,231 new cases out of 4,662 tests (26% positivity); 2,780 recoveries; 121 Dose 1 & 1,054 Dose 2 vaccines given. Sadly 49 new deaths were reported (MTSRIP).
