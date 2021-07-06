RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (05 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

COVID-19 update, 5th July: we report 1,231 new cases out of 4,662 tests (26% positivity); 2,780 recoveries; 121 Dose 1 &amp; 1,054 Dose 2 vaccines given. Sadly 49 new deaths were reported (MTSRIP).

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Recommended articles

Media files

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke