Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 01 August 2021
As at 01 August2021,Zimbabwe had 109 546confirmed cases, including 76 665recoveries and 3 583 deaths. To date, a total of 1 654 112 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
