RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 01 August 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

As at 01 August2021,Zimbabwe had 109 546confirmed cases, including 76 665recoveries and 3 583 deaths. To date, a total of 1 654 112 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

0101

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke