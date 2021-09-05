RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 04 September 2021

New Cases: 94 Cumulative Cases: 125,425 Active Cases: 5,870 Total Tests Today: 2,704 New Recoveries: 450 Total Recoveries: 115,089 Recovery Rate: 91% Cumulative Tests: 1,285,319 New Deaths: 9 Total Deaths: 4,466 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,698,632 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,700,993

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
