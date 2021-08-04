RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (3 August 2021)

New Cases: 1,580 New Recoveries: 2,150 New Deaths: 41

Cumulative Cases: 112,435 Total Recoveries: 81,570 Total Deaths: 3,676

Active Cases: 27,189 Recovery Rate: 73% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,707,671

Total Tests Today: 11,002 Cumulative Tests: 1,113,666 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 832,884

