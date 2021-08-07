RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (6 August 2021)

New Cases: 956 New Recoveries: 1,637 New Deaths: 51 Cumulative Cases: 115,445 Total Recoveries: 86,526 Total Deaths: 3,805

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Active Cases: 25,114 Recovery Rate: 75% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,817,598

Total Tests Today: 8,895 Cumulative Tests: 1,137,813 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 996,672

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

