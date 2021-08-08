Active Cases: 26, 648 Recovery Rate: 75% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,851,407
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (07 August 2021)
New Cases: 445 New Recoveries: 890 New Deaths: 21 Cumulative Cases: 115,890 Total Recoveries: 87,416 Total Deaths: 3,826
Total Tests Today: 6,001 Cumulative Tests: 1,143,814 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1, 002,261
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
