Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (09 August 2021)

New Cases: 526 Cumulative Cases: 116,853 Active Cases: 22, 724 Total Tests Today: 3,369

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
New Recoveries: 1,381 Total Recoveries: 90,210 Recovery Rate: 77% Cumulative Tests: 1,152,398

New Deaths: 19 Total Deaths: 3,919 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,897,414 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1, 044,365

