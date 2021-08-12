RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (11 August 2021)

New Cases: 696 Cumulative Cases: 117,954 Active Cases: 20,461 Total Tests Today: 6,812

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

New Recoveries: 2,003 Total Recoveries: 93,502 Recovery Rate: 79% Cumulative Tests: 1,161,841

New Deaths: 41 Total Deaths: 3,991 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,933,220 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,084,392

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
