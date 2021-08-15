New Recoveries: 581 Total Recoveries: 96,716 Recovery Rate: 80% Cumulative Tests: 1,181,422
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (14 August 2021)
New Cases: 345 Cumulative Cases: 119,853 Active Cases: 19,047 Total Tests Today: 4,504
New Deaths: 17 Total Deaths: 4,090 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,036,299 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,198,381
